GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.81

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.25. GWG shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 20,022 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $210.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWGH. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GWG by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in GWG by 24.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of GWG during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GWG by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

