H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of HLUYY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.