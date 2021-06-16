Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.58 on Monday. Hammerson has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

