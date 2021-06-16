Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,117 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Polaris by 195.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,325 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $737,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.82.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,321. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

