Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,362,000 after acquiring an additional 575,652 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $1,263,000. United Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 23,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 424,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.0% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 58,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 116,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,801. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

