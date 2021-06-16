Harbour Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 9,765 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 3,921,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,942,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $8,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. 4,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Compass Point upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

