Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $172,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 490,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,977. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.97.

