Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 35,723 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,353,980.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock valued at $46,820,672. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.95. The company had a trading volume of 100,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. The company has a market cap of $224.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $178.01 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

