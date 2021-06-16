Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 81.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,166 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $7,647,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 30,742 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.96. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

