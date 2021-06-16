Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,570 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.12. The company had a trading volume of 425,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156,778. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.