Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $462,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $77.03. 672,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. The stock has a market cap of $195.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.