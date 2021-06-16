Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.35.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $286.34. 25,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,652. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $199.29 and a 12-month high of $294.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.06. The company has a market cap of $182.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.