Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 367 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,198,000 after acquiring an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,542,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

DOCU traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.98. 61,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.92, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.18 and a 1-year high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

