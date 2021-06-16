Haverford Trust Co. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 42.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,982 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,788,000 after acquiring an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 550,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 455.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 290,532 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 291,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.46. 45,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.84. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $56.89.

