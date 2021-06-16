Haverford Trust Co. Makes New $9.42 Million Investment in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.23% of TEGNA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGNA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 771,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after buying an additional 283,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 312,397 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 25,457.1% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 35,640 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 5,299.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 399,431 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGNA traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,688. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.83.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

