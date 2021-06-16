Haverford Trust Co. Raises Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 272,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,683,000 after buying an additional 113,073 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Corteva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $831,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

