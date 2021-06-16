HCA Healthcare Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 10,315 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,645% compared to the typical daily volume of 591 call options.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $209.56 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.45. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

