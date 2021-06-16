HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 1,769 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after buying an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,714,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,553,000 after buying an additional 90,576 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. 1,412,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,071,160. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

