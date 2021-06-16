HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. 2,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,831. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $64.47 and a 1 year high of $96.19.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.