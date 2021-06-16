HCR Wealth Advisors Has $5.61 Million Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.1% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.68. 50,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,762. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.55. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.