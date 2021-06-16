HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $604.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,870,156. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $649.27. The stock has a market cap of $581.89 billion, a PE ratio of 597.12, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

