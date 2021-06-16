Head-To-Head Analysis: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) vs. Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Broadstone Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 9.78 $159.33 million $3.23 11.48 Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 11.35 $51.18 million $1.41 17.76

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Broadstone Net Lease. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 3 6 0 2.67 Broadstone Net Lease 0 2 5 0 2.71

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus price target of $37.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.22%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $21.83, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Broadstone Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Broadstone Net Lease pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadstone Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 25.12% 5.63% 2.39% Broadstone Net Lease 19.19% 2.52% 1.48%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Broadstone Net Lease on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

