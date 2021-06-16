Head to Head Comparison: Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) vs. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million 2.53 $37.52 million N/A N/A

Copper Mountain Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Braveheart Resources and Copper Mountain Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 2 4 0 2.67

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.44%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -147.90% -28.47% Copper Mountain Mining 24.83% 16.38% 6.97%

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

