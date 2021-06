Head to Head Comparison: Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) vs. SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Home Bistro and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bistro -139.60% N/A -428.00% SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05%

This table compares Home Bistro and SinglePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bistro $1.34 million 14.93 -$1.24 million N/A N/A SinglePoint $2.88 million 8.07 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SinglePoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Home Bistro and SinglePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bistro has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SinglePoint has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc. provides direct-to-consumer, ready-made, and gourmet meals through homebistro.com in the United States. It manufactures, packages, and sells gourmet meals under the Home Bistro brand; and markets restaurant quality meats and seafoods under the Prime Chop and Colorado Prime brands. The company also has partnership with chefs to offer Chef Cora's Mediterranean/Southern cooking; and with Hungry Fan to offer Ms. Falk's sports stadium tailgate recipes. The company was formerly known as Gratitude Health, Inc. and changed its name to Home Bistro Inc. in September 2020. Home Bistro Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

