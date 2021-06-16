Head-To-Head Contrast: Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) versus Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 25.08 -$91.13 million N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 7.19 $3.81 billion $10.52 58.44

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Talis Biomedical and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Talis Biomedical currently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.20%. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus target price of $700.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Talis Biomedical and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 151.73% 4.55% 3.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

