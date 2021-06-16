HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 130.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 395.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,247 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 21.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HHR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $37.40. The company had a trading volume of 171,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,829. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75. HeadHunter Group has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

