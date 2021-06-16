Headinvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

Fortive stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,851. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.95. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

