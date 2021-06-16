Headinvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

XYL traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.63. The stock had a trading volume of 25,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,122. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.92 and a twelve month high of $121.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,953. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

