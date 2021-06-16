Headinvest LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1,393.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 55,373 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after buying an additional 626,235 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in The TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,288 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $65.37. The company had a trading volume of 342,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,984. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

