Headinvest LLC Has $30.63 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Headinvest LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $30,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 88,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,935. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $116.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

