Headinvest LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.7% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.64. 79,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.89. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.