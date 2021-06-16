Headinvest LLC Sells 235 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $110.66. 119,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,705,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.27. The firm has a market cap of $196.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

