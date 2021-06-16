Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

HTA stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.