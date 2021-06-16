Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.
Healthcare Trust of America has decreased its dividend payment by 21.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.
HTA stock opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
