HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.01. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,375. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,284.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.