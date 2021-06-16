Hegic (HEGIC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $56.83 million and $1.13 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.56 or 0.00759582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00083331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.34 or 0.07719280 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

