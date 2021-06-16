HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €93.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s current price.

HEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.62 ($96.03).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €74.24 ($87.34) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €46.20 ($54.35) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.