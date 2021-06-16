HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $17.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.38. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

