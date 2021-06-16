Helix Price Hits $0.0046 on Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $153,942.18 and approximately $12.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helix has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00028305 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000662 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001717 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,467,011 coins and its circulating supply is 33,341,182 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

