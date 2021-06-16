Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.40

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 20276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.67.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

