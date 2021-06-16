HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HEXO. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

HEXO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,082. The stock has a market cap of $866.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

