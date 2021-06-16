HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Down 9.1%

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) shares fell 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.02. 54,074 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,648,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HEXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $875.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.09.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $260,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

