HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading Down 9%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) dropped 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.30. Approximately 969,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,128,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.02.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their price target on HEXO to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price target on HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of C$5.11.

Get HEXO alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -3.58.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.