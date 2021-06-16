HighTower Advisors LLC Has $477,000 Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 137.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,789 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 58,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,554,000 after buying an additional 312,439 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

