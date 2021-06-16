HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New $531,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

JEPI stock opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $60.29.

