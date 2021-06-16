HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

