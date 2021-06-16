Homeros (HMR) Price Tops $0.0923 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $47.49 million and $8.88 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0923 or 0.00000237 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00765988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.44 or 0.07695398 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

