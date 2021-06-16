HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the May 13th total of 427,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 320,082 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 244,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

HMST traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.54. 524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The firm has a market cap of $908.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

