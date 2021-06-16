Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Shares Up 4.8%

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $11.05. 26,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,614,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

