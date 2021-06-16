Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 325,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Houston American Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 953,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,765. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.45 and a quick ratio of 19.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

