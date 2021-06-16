H&R Block’s (HRB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

HRB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB traded down $2.34 on Wednesday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 115,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,341. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.75. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.05. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,947,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,094,000 after purchasing an additional 484,536 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at $3,155,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 290,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.